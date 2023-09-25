Antony left out of Brazil national team for World Cup qualifiers



Manchester United forward, Antony, has been left out of the Brazil national team squad for the World Cup qualifying fixtures.

The Selecao are preparing to welcome Venezuela to Brazil in October, following which they will take on Uruguay in Montevideo.

As reported by The Mirror, Brazil coach Fernando Diniz left the Man United man out when he announced his squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

As The Peoples Person have reported, the winger is under investigation, after having been accused of domestic violence.

The allegations initially surfaced weeks ago, in the last international break began, with three separate claims of domestic abuse being made against the 23-year-old.

He was then dropped by Diniz, missing games against Bolivia and Peru.

Man United followed this up by preventing Antony’s return to the first team until further clarity on the claims was achieved.

As a club statement put it, “Antony’s return would be delayed until further notice. According to the club, Antony has also agreed to take a leave of absence while the allegations are being investigated.

In a social media statement released in the wake of the accusations, Antony responded, saying:

“I have agreed with Manchester United to take a period of absence while I address the allegations made against me. This was a mutual decision to avoid distraction to my teammates & unnecessary controversy for the club.

“I want to reiterate my innocence of the things I have been accused of, and I will fully cooperate with the police to help them reach the truth. I look forward to returning to play as soon as possible.”

United are particularly light on wingers in the aftermath of losing Mason Greenwood in similar circumstances, and now, Jadon Sancho falling out with Erik ten Hag.

