“Bald guys are very complicated”: Arturo Vidal launches bizarre attack on Erik ten Hag



Chile international Arturo Vidal has brutally slammed Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag for his handling of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo left United and joined Saudi Arabian outfit Al-Nassr in January after falling out of favour under Ten Hag.

The two disagreed over playing time, with the Dutchman preferring to use Ronaldo sparingly.

Things boiled over when the five-time Ballon d’Or winner granted an explosive interview to British broadcaster Piers Morgan, in which he accused Ten Hag of trying to force him out.

Ronaldo also claimed that the United boss had disrespected him.

A mutual decision was taken to terminate the striker’s contract – a move that earned Ten Hag praise from the media and supporters.

Ronaldo had scored 18 Premier League goals the season before Ten Hag’s arrival at Old Trafford and was United’s top scorer.

Vidal, who is currently playing for Athletico Paranaense, had an outburst about the situation during one of his streams and took the opportunity to take a swipe at Ten Hag.

The 36-year-old said, “That coach came in badly. How are you going to take out Cristiano Ronaldo?”

He added, “That’s how these guys are. He was the scorer and he takes him out.”

“The bald guys are very complicated.”

https://x.com/giraltpablo/status/1706000314023739439?s=20

Vidal himself is perhaps best known for his unique hairstyles. He has often stood out due to his mohawk trim that he has donned over the years.

The former Barcelona, Inter Milan and Bayern Munich man is an outspoken individual. Just last week, he branded Newcastle’s 0-0 draw against AC Milan in the Champions League as “the worst match in history.”

This is not the first time the Athletico Paranaense player has taken a swipe at a bald manager. While playing for Flamengo last term, Vidal worked under Jorge Sampaoli.

He was mostly used in a secondary role as Flamengo won the Copa Libertadores and Brazilian Cup.

Vidal later came out and called Sampaoli a “loser.” It would appear that he is applying the same sentiment to Ten Hag.

