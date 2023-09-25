Erik ten Hag questioned by club staff over squad selection decision vs. Bayern Munich



Erik ten Hag’s decision to include four goalkeepers in the travelling squad that made its way to Germany to face Bayern Munich last week reportedly raised eyebrows within the club.

United lost by four goals to three against Bayern at the Allianz Arena.

Unsurprisingly, Andre Onana started in goal.

Also on the bench were Turkey international Altay Bayindir, Tom Heaton, who just returned from injury, and 19-year-old Radek Vitek.

According to The Daily Mail, that Ten Hag elected to have three goalkeepers on the bench in addition to Onana who was on the pitch raised questions due to the club’s delicate financial shape.

“Eyebrows were raised by some at Old Trafford when Erik ten Hag took four goalkeepers to Munich for last week’s Champions League clash with Bayern.”

“Agenda understands that, with FFP rules biting following shambolic transfer dealings, some non-football staff have been told that they cannot sign off on anything not agreed within pre-planned budgets.”

“Given that, some wondered if naming four keepers in the squad was prudent given the additional expense of bringing them to Munich.”

Mike Keegan however explains that all four goalkeepers were included in the squad due to training reasons.

United trained in Munich the day after their defeat against Bayern before flying back to Manchester to step up preparations for the Burnley game.

Even if the likes of Bayindir, Heaton and Videk were not in the squad, it’s understood that they would still have travelled.

Keegan further states, “In the case of Radek Vitek, 19, it was also thought that being involved in the matchday experience would stand him in good stead.”

It has certainly come to something at Manchester United when the cost of a flight to Germany is being questioned due to the club’s financial circumstances, while at the same time the Glazer family are demanding a minimum of £6 billion for the club.

For context, £6 billion is the equivalent of 30 million plane tickets to Munich.

