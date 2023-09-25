Everton join the list of suitors keen on signing ex-Man United wonderkid Adnan Januzaj



Everton are interested in signing former Manchester United star Adnan Januzaj.

Last month, The Peoples Person covered a report which stated that Januzaj was training alone after he failed to convince Sevilla boss Luis Mendilibar to include him in his plans.

Januzaj spent last season out on loan with Istanbul Basaksehir but he seemingly didn’t do enough in Turkey for the Super Lig giants to make his move permanent this summer.

Fichajes now reports that Everton have joined the race to sign the Belgian.

He has been deemed surplus to requirements at Sevilla, and the Spanish outfit would be keen to offload him amidst interest in his services from the Toffees.

It’s understood that Sean Dyche’s side have already reached out to the player to express their interest in bringing him to Goodison Park when the winter transfer window opens.

Januzaj would welcome the opportunity to join Everton and make a return to the Premier League as it would give him the chance to revive his career.

Fichajes adds that Sevilla “will not hesitate” to accept Everton’s offer if indeed a proposal is made.

Januzaj of course made headlines when he broke into the United team under David Moyes during the 2013/14 campaign.

He announced himself to the world when he bagged a sensational brace in a 2-1 comeback win over Sunderland on October 2013.

His playing style quickly endeared him to United fans who quickly took to him and set high expectations for a youngster who seemed destined to be the next big thing out of the club’s famous academy.

Moyes said at the time about the 28-year-old, “As far as debuts go, I would be surprised if even the great players in United’s past have shown such promise on day one. It wasn’t just the two goals, his whole game was outstanding.”

“We know we’ve got a really special talent, but we’ll keep his feet on the ground. He’s going to be a top, top player.”

From Old Trafford, he joined Real Sociedad where he showed glimpses of his brilliance during his time there.

But as at United, things didn’t go according to plan when he made the switch to Sevilla last summer. That he is looking for yet another lifeline in the form of Everton is a testament to the player’s unfulfilled potential.

