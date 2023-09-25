Fabrizio Romano: Sergio Reguilon permanently staying at Man United can’t be ruled out



Fabrizio Romano has revealed that a permanent stay at Manchester United for Sergio Reguilon cannot be entirely ruled out at this stage of his loan spell.

Reguilon was signed by United on a loan basis from Tottenham Hotspur late into the summer transfer window.

After injuries to Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia, Erik ten Hag dipped into the market to make an emergency acquisition.

A number of options were considered before finally settling on Reguilon.

The Spaniard has enjoyed a brilliant start to life at United. He has started in his side’s previous three games against Brighton, Bayern Munich and Burnley.

He has certainly impressed. A recent report covered by The Peoples Person mentioned that Ten Hag and his coaching staff are happy with Reguilon’s performances.

Romano spoke to The United Stand and confirmed that this is indeed the case.

The transfer expert also noted that Reguilon loves United, hence his desire to do everything possible to secure an extended stay at Old Trafford.

“Manchester United are very happy with Sergio Reguilon. The idea was to have him as cover when Shaw and Malacia is out, hence the break clause in January, but a permanent move can’t be ruled out.”

“He loves the club and loves Manchester. He probably needed that, to be motivated again, and to be part of a club where he’s in the plans again.”

Reguilon himself recently spoke to club media and revealed details of his relationship with Ten Hag and how the Dutch coach has already impacted.

The 26-year-old footballer said that both he and Ten Hag were on the same page regarding his transfer from Tottenham to the Theatre of Dreams.

Reguilon pointed out, “Now I am here and we have been speaking in training about what he wants from his left-back. I think we share the same philosophy. He likes hard workers and I love working hard.”

