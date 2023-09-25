Gary Neville admits he was wrong about Jonny Evans after sensational display vs. Burnley



Manchester United legend Gary Neville has happily conceded that he was wrong about Jonny Evans following his performance against Burnley.

Evans was responsible for setting up Bruno Fernandes for the game’s only goal that clinched all three points for United.

In addition to this, the defender saw a headed finish ruled out by VAR.

During the 89 minutes he was on the pitch, Evans was superb. He spoke to the media after the clash at Turf Moor and declared the event – his 200th game for United – “one of the best nights of his life.”

Neville, who was speaking on his Sky Sports podcast, pointed out that he thought his former teammate would get exposed against Burnley’s young forwards.

The United legend however raised his hands and admitted that Evans was exceptional and did his job excellently.

Neville said, “At the end of my career at Man United I had a couple of games where people got past me and I got isolated. I thought this could be a game tonight that finishes Jonny.”

“Those Burnley bright forwards all of a sudden get at him and he gets exposed. So I was absolutely delighted with how the game went for him.”

“Thought he’d scored the goal and then obviously he sets up the lovely pass to Bruno Fernandes who [produced] a brilliant finish. Really special moment in the game for United, it was a great goal.”

The 48-year-old added, “I was happy for Jonny Evans because I had some fear before the game about how it would go. People wouldn’t have known that but that’s how I felt.”

Neville went on to remark that Evans had been a fantastic defender both for United during his first spell at the club, and when he was at Leicester City before the Foxes were relegated last term.

He further stated, “I think Manchester City wanted Evans three or four years ago, and Pep Guardiola does not pick mugs. He’s a really top centre half, Jonny Evans. A good player, good on the ball.”

