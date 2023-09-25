Hannibal Mejbri in talks over a new Manchester United contract



Hannibal Mejbri is in discussions with Manchester United over a new long-term contract, according to a report.

90min reveal talks are ongoing between the Tunisian midfielder’s representatives and Old Trafford officials.

A report covered by The Peoples Person earlier in the summer had revealed the initiation of these talks, though negotiations may have ramped up in recent weeks as a result of the midfielder’s impressive form and other clubs potentially beginning to circle.

Mejbri’s current contract is set to expire in 2024, though the club retain the right to extend this by a further season if necessary.

According to sources at United, however, club officials do not want to have to exercise this option. Instead, they would prefer to tie the talented youngster down to a new contract, securing Mejbri’s long-term future at Old Trafford.

Erik ten Hag is reported to be a “fan” of the midfielder and keen to see a successful conclusion to the negotiations.

Mejbri has established himself firmly in the Dutchman’s plans over the last few weeks, following a spate of injuries throughout the squad.

The Tunisian came off the bench in the disappointing loss to Brighton to score a fantastic consolation goal.

He was then rewarded with the starting berth in the number ten role a week later against Burnley, displacing Bruno Fernandes who was moved out to the right.

Mejbri’s energy and physicality in this game were refreshing additions to a lethargic midfield, with his intelligent and creative use of the ball a stark contrast to the inept display of Scott McTominay.

After the hard-fought 1-0 win, Ten Hag described Mejbri’s performance as “perfect.”

The Dutch manager will be relieved to see the services of a player capable of delivering perfect midfield performances secured on a long-term basis.

