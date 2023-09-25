Jadon Sancho’s England colleagues get involved in bid to make him apologise



Despite Manchester United’s obvious deficiencies on the right wing, manager Erik ten Hag is unlikely to call upon Jadon Sancho anymore as things stand.

The Englishman has been banned from using all first-team facilities at Carrington including dining facilities meaning that the winger will have to eat alongside academy players.

This whole saga started after the manager called out the 23-year-old’s training performances for being below-par which led to his ouster from the matchday squad for the Arsenal game.

If Ten Hag had thought this public statement would fire up Sancho to train harder and prove him wrong, he was sorely mistaken.

Sancho-ETH tiff not going to end well

The former Borussia Dortmund man promptly uploaded a statement on social media without the club’s approval in which he accused the manager of making him a scapegoat.

To make matters worse, the player’s camp accused the Dutchman of offering preferential treatment to Antony which was the main reason behind Sancho’s reduced opportunities.

Ten Hag felt betrayed, especially considering the support he provided during the England international’s difficult period last season, and asked for an unconditional apology.

However, Sancho proceeded to throw all his toys out of the pram and refused to oblige, thus forcing Ten Hag to banish him from the first-team squad.

A January exit seems the most likely option at the moment as the player seems to be showing no signs of remorse towards his actions, as he has been spotted playing EA FC 24 late into the night and regularly coming late to practice.

As per The Daily Mirror, his England colleagues — Marcus Rashford, Luke Shaw, and Harry Maguire have now stepped forward to try and convince the winger to change his stance and apologise to the manager.

England stars trying to change Sancho’s mind

Both Rashford and Maguire know that Ten Hag is a strict disciplinarian and he is unlikely to budge from his stance, especially since the player is at fault in this instance.

“Sancho’s United colleagues, including England trio Marcus Rashford, Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw, have all pleaded with him to swallow his pride and apologise to Ten Hag.

“They have stepped in and told Sancho there will only be one winner in his ongoing battle with Ten Hag and have advised the £73 million star to back down so he can start playing again.

“Jadon’s teammates have been telling him to back down and say sorry to the boss. They want him to apologise. They sympathise with him and the way he feels, but recognise a line was crossed with what he posted.”

Whether this can help end the feud remains to be seen. Fans are disappointed with Sancho for failing to do the bare minimum and kicking up a fuss instead of doing his job for which he is being handsomely paid.

