Manchester United defender Jonny Evans praises Erik ten Hag after return to the first team

Jonny Evans made a successful return to Manchester United’s first team at the weekend, playing a key role in Erik ten Hag’s side picking up their first points on the road this season, at Burnley.

Evans thought he’d opened the scoring midway through the first-half but his close-range header was ruled out for a Rasmus Hojlund offside.

However, it did not stop a dream return for the 35-year-old who produced an excellent assist for Bruno Fernandes’ to volley home the only goal of the game to give United the much needed victory.

As reported by The Mirror, Evans opened up on his comeback after the game and says he’s adapting to Ten Hag’s methods slowly but surely.

“In the time I’ve been here I’ve been observing and seeing how to play. It’s a little bit different so I’m trying to adapt to that. It’s probably taken me a little bit of time to work certain things out,” he said.

Evans admitted he has been on the receiving end of Ten Hag’s high demands in training but he is enjoying his second spell at the club and as motivated is as ever.

“The tactical side of playing out from the back has definitely changed. Erik ten Hag sometimes wants you to pass to the full-back and you run forward as a centre-back, and that’s quite different – I can remember being told off in training for that!

“But I’m enjoying that feeling of learning something new and when you’re always learning, that’s something that gets you motivated,” Evans says.

Evans return coupled with David de Gea’s exit means the defender is the only player in the current squad with a Premier League trophy to his name.

As reported by manutd.com, Saturday’s appearance was his 200th in a United shirt and he offered some words of wisdom for the rest of the squad regarding life as United player.

“I’ve had some up and down moments at Man United over the years. I think you get that if you want to be at the top. You’ve got to be able to deal with setbacks and this club is a fantastic club, always want to be challenging at the top, so it’s all part and parcel of it,” he added.

Finally, Evans praised Ten Hag’s philosophy and believes the club are on the right path to a successful spell under the Dutchman’s tutelage.

“The manager’s got a good thing going here. I’m a fan of the club so I was able to watch them a lot last year, been at both finals to support. Like I say, I think the manager’s got a good thing going,” says Jonny.

Evans comeback showed his experience could prove to be a valuable asset to Ten Hag, who will need all the help he can get to navigate United out of the current injury crisis they are facing.

United’s start their Carabao Cup defence tomorrow night (Tuesday) in a home tie to Crystal Palace, with Evans in line for another start.