Manchester United interested in signing Jan Oblak from Atletico Madrid

Manchester United made the huge decision to change their goalkeeper this summer, ending David de Gea’s twelve year reign as the club’s number one.

Andre Onana was bought in from Inter Milan to replace the Spaniard who was released at the end of his contract.

The Cameroon international’s style of play is a far cry from De Gea’s and United are slowly adapting to Onana’s strengths.

However, according to Spanish media outlet fichajes, United are already looking at making another change to their number one after being left unimpressed with Onana’s early performance’s.

“Manchester United had signed André Onana with the intention of making him their starting goalkeeper this season. However, the Cameroonian’s performance has not lived up to expectations, and the English club is looking for a solution,” the outlet reports.

Jan Oblak has emerged at the target replacement with the Slovenian open to leaving Atletico Madrid, despite recently renewing his contract at the club.

“Oblak, apparently, has given his go-ahead for the British club to start talks about his signing. He believes this could be the right time to take the next step in his career,” claim fichajes.

United are reportedly hoping to make their move at the end of the season and the 30-year-old would be available for €50 million.

“(The transfer) would most likely materialize at the end of the current season. Oblak’s market value currently stands at around €35 million, but Atletico Madrid would not be willing to let him go for less than €50 million,” say fichajes.

Despite the reports, it would be a major shock to see United make a change to Onana with the 27-year-old widely regarded as one of the worlds best ‘keepers.

Additionally, Onana’s attributes align far better to Ten Hag’s philosophy than those of Oblak, in spite of the Slovenians’ excellent career.

Onana has admitted he is disappointed with his start to life at Old Trafford but has been backed to find his form, by his teammates.

United’s recent clean sheet against Burnley, their first since the opening weekend of the season, will do wonders for Onana’s confidence as he continues to settle in at Old Trafford.