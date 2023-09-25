Manchester United monitoring progress of Valencia gem Javi Guerra



Manchester United’s biggest problem this season has been the lack of balance in midfield with manager Erik ten Hag yet to figure out his ideal combination in the middle of the park.

Casemiro has been the only constant but even the Brazilian’s form has taken a nosedive this season and he alone is proving insufficient to shield the defense.

New recruit Mason Mount started alongside him at the start of the campaign but he ended up occupying similar positions on the pitch as Bruno Fernandes, leaving a huge gap behind for the opposition to exploit.

Last season’s consistent performer Christian Eriksen was drafted back into the team and while those gaps disappeared, his legs have completely gone and he is unable to match the energy levels of the opponents in big games.

ETH yet to identify perfect United midfield combo

Against Burnley, the manager played Scott McTominay there and while the team emerged with a clean sheet, the Scotsman hardly affected play.

Considering the combined ages of Casemiro and Eriksen, United should look to the future ideally and there have been links with Blackburn Rovers youngster Adam Wharton.

Now Marca have revealed that Valencia starlet Javi Guerra is another player United are looking at and it is easy to see why he is gaining admirers from all across Europe.

The 20-year-old had made 10 appearances with six coming from the start last season but the midfielder has raised his game to new heights in the current campaign.

Starting four out of six league games, Guerra has already registered three goals and one assist from midfield, where has been deployed both as the holding midfielder and further upfront.

His impressive club form has seen him get called up to the Spain U21 squad and Valencia are aware that at this rate, it will be difficult to hold on to the academy gem for too long.

“Javi Guerra not only amazes in Spain. Although Valencia is not competing in European competition, several clubs are already asking about the black-and-white midfielder.

“Among the agents and intermediaries who work with the English market, it is known that there is very close monitoring by two clubs: Manchester United and Newcastle,” Marca have reported.

Javi Guerra, the latest Spanish sensation

The player had signed a contract extension last year, which is valid until 2027 and which contains a release clause of €100 million.

However, considering Valencia’s economic struggles, it can be anticipated that a much lower bid could be accepted as seen from the summer sale of Yunus Musah to AC Milan.

Musah also had a release clause of €100 million, but he was ultimately sold for €20 million which will be good news for United. But Valencia are aware of this and hence a “need to rethink a new contract is already being anticipated.”

Ideally, United should try and always be at the front of the queue for al emerging talents but whether Ten Hag wants a young player or a readymade option will be interesting to see.

