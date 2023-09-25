Manchester United scouts monitoring Porto striker Mehdi Taremi



Manchester United returned to winning ways on Saturday by piping Burnley 1-0 at Turf Moor but the familiar problems still remain for Erik ten Hag.

The midfield is still not working perfectly while the club have scored the least amount of goals in the top nine, the same issue that plagued the side last season.

Rasmus Hojlund will take time to adapt to his new surroundings and the Premier League and the manager is trying to forge a bond between the Dane and Marcus Rashford to help his side score more.

United are still struggling to score in the Premier League

The Dutchman had been wary of putting too much pressure on the young shoulders of the former Atalanta striker and hence, had asked the club for a powerhouse striker.

Ultimately, due to paucity of funds, no one arrived and the manager’s only other alternative has been playing Rashford upfront on his own, a position he struggles in, while Anthony Martial has been his usual lacklustre self.

As per A Bola (via Sport Witness), United scouts were present to watch Porto’s 2-1 victory against Gil Vicente at the weekend and speculations are rife that the player being monitored was striker Mehdi Taremi.

Goalkeeper Diogo Costa would have been an option but with Andre Onana arriving in the summer, United’s interest in the Portuguese shot-stopper seems to have cooled.

Taremi would be the perfect backup striker considering his last season’s exploits where he scored 31 goals and provided a further 14 assists in 51 games across all competitions.

Mehdi Taremi secret scouting mission?

The Iranian was linked with a move to Old Trafford in the summer with his agent spotted at Old Trafford but nothing panned out with AC Milan coming closest to sealing his transfer.

The wages offered to the player by the Rossoneri did not please the player and he decided to stay put in Portugal but the worrying aspect for Porto is that his contract expires next summer.

United could attain the 31-year-old on a cut-price offer in January if they wish and it will be interesting to see if such a move pans out.

For now, this is pure speculation from the Portuguese outlet which also claimed that there were scouts from West Ham United, Leicester City, Stoke City, Sevilla, and Juventus as well.

