The Professional Footballers’ Association offers to help resolve dispute between Erik ten Hag and Jadon Sancho



The Professional Footballers’ Association (PFA) has offered to lend a helping hand in an effort to resolve the ongoing dispute between Erik ten Hag and Jadon Sancho.

Sancho was banished from the first team following his refusal to apologise to Ten Hag after he branded his manager a liar in a strongly-worded statement published on social media.

This came after Ten Hag told reporters that Sancho’s performances during training were not up to the level, and this was the reason for his exclusion from the travelling squad that clashed against Arsenal on September 3.

The 23-year-old has missed United’s last three games against Brighton, Bayern Munich and Burnley.

He has been made to train with the youth players, away from the rest of the senior squad.

Fabrizio Romano recently gave an update on the situation and mentioned that relations between Ten Hag and Sancho are still “very tense.”

The Times reports that amidst all this, the PFA have offered to help mediate and find a resolution to the row.

“The PFA, the union that represents footballers, has been in contact with United and Sancho to try to help the two men settle their differences.”

“As it stands, there has been no resolution and the winger looks set to miss the Carabao Cup match against Crystal Palace on Tuesday.”

The Mirror reveal that Sancho has been left “unhappy” by Ten Hag’s decision to deny him access to all first-team areas.

Despite this, the player refuses to back down and remains adamant that was wronged.

Sancho is not even allowed to dine with the senior players. In addition to training with the academy stars, Sancho is also required to eat in their company.

As per The Mirror, “United sources have admitted the situation between Sancho and Ten Hag has reached an “impasse”, with no way back for the player until he decides to apologise to his boss.

“Sancho has been barred from all first-team facilities – including the team dining room. On top of having to train with United’s youth players, Sancho has been banished from using all first-team facilities at the club’s Carrington training base.”