“Very tense”: Fabrizio Romano gives update on Erik ten Hag’s ongoing row with Jadon Sancho



Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has given an update on Jadon Sancho’s ongoing public spat with Erik ten Hag and indicated that the situation is yet to be resolved.

Sancho was banished from the first team after refusing to apologise to Ten Hag after effectively branding his manager a liar.

Ten Hag told reporters after the Arsenal game on September 3 that Sancho was dropped from the travelling squad due to his poor performances in training.

The Englishman angrily responded with a strongly-worded statement, in which he claimed he was being made a scapegoat.

The 23-year-old has not played even a minute of action since the international break ended.

He has missed games against Brighton, Bayern Munich and most recently, Burnley at Turf Moor.

Romano spoke to The United Stand and gave an update on the situation. He confirmed that Sancho indeed refused to issue an apology to Ten Hag even when asked to by senior bosses and executives at the club.

“The current situation between Jadon Sancho and the coaching staff is still very tense.”

“The only way back, in Erik ten Hag’s eyes, for Jadon Sancho is to apologise to him, the rest of the coaches and the players.”

Amidst earlier suggestions that Ten Hag’s job was at risk amidst a run of poor results and off-the-pitch scandals like the Sancho situation, Romano definitively refuted these reports.

The Italian journalist remarked, “This was not the disaster that we saw in the press last week. It is [tense moments] absolutely normal at a top club like Manchester United when they’re not winning games. I would find the opposite surprising.”

“There are absolutely no thoughts from Manchester United about getting rid of Erik ten Hag, he’s not being blamed. They understand the difficult situation around the whole club, and he remains the face of the new United.”

