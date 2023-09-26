Casemiro back to his best as Manchester United crush Crystal Palace 3-0

Manchester United thumped Crystal Palace 3-0 in their League Cup third-round clash on Tuesday evening, securing their second win on the trot as they continue their season rebuild.

With 69% ball possession and a massive 796 passes compared to the visitors’ 358 passes, Man United’s midfield dominance was key to their victory.

Perhaps no player was more central to this fine performance in the middle of the pitch than Casemiro.

Starting with the more average aspects of Casemiro’s performance, tackling is an area that the Brazilian clearly needs to improve on before his next match.

While Casemiro made two successful tackles, he was dribbled past on three occasions, which is hardly the sort of performance one expects from a defensive-minded midfielder of his calibre.

Although he did make three interceptions, two out of six duels won is not the kind of statistic that Casemiro would look to sport against a team of Palace’s level.

Still, the passing and attacking aspects of Casemiro’s game were more than impressive.

The Brazilian midfielder achieved an 88% pass completion rate, having completed a massive 100 out of 113 attempted passes.

As United burst forward on the attack, Casemiro proved critical, completing 10 out of 14 long balls as well as his only cross of the evening.

The 30 year old’s moment of glory in this match came in the 27th minute of play when he got on the end of a meticulous corner kick by Mason Mount to head home United’s second goal on the evening.

In the second half, he continued to prove lethal on the ball, supplying a cross of surgical accuracy to Anthony Martial who scored United’s third goal.

While he may not have impressed when tracking back, Casemiro enjoyed a sensational performance with the ball, providing a passing masterclass while also adding a goal and an assist to his name.

Should Casemiro be able to build on this promising performance, he may very well overcome his tough start to the season and get back to his very best just as the Old Trafford faithful have been craving to see.

(Stats via Sofascore)