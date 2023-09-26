Confirmed Man United XI vs Crystal Palace: Sofyan Amrabat makes full debut



Sergio Reguilon, the loanee brought in by Manchester United to cover for Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia at left back due to their injuries, is now himself injured and is not in tonight’s matchday squad to face Crystal Palace.

Meanwhile, another loanee, Fiorentina’s Sofyan Amrabat, is in the starting XI for the first time, and will play as a full back.

Harry Maguire comes back into the team alongside Raphael Varane at centre back, with Diogo Dalot the other full back.

Andre Onana is in goal.

Casemiro is joined in midfield by Hannibal Mejbri and Mason Mount, who is returning from injury.

Up front, Alejandro Garnacho, Anthony Martial and Facu Pellistri start, with Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford and Rasmus Hojlund rested.

United have a strong bench tonight.

Altay Bayindir, Tom Heaton, Victor Lindelof and Jonny Evans are the goalkeepers and defenders.

Bruno Fernandes, Dan Gore and Donny van de Beek are the midfield options, meaning that Scott McTominay and Christian Eriksen are not in the squad.

Marcus Rashford and Rasmus Hojlund are the attacking backups.

Erik ten Hag has been accused of not rotating his sides but tonight he has made seven changes, most of which are not enforced.

It is a gutsy selection in defence of United’s Carabao Cup trophy.