Erik ten Hag confirms reasons for Christian Eriksen and Scott McTominay’s absences vs. Crystal Palace



Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has confirmed that midfield duo Christian Eriksen and Scott McTominay were not part of the matchday squad against Crystal Palace due to illness.

United ran out 3-0 winners against the Eagles at Old Trafford.

McTominay and Eriksen were the notable absences from the squad, leading to worry and concern that they were injured.

So far this season, United have suffered injuries to multiple key players.

Ten Hag started Casemiro, Hannibal Mejbri and Mason Mount in midfield. Dan Gore, who came on to make his senior debut on his 19th birthday, and Donny van de Beek were the substitutes in the middle of the park.

After the game, Ten Hag explained that McTominay and Eriksen fell ill and as such, were left out.

There were also fears about the exact reason for Mount’s substitution.

Mount started for the first time since United’s second Premier League against Tottenham Hotspur on August 19. He picked up an injury during that game, that has kept him on the sidelines ever since.

The Englishman, who produced a good performance during the 45 minutes he was on the pitch, was taken off at the break vs. Palace.

Victor Lindelof replaced Mount. Lindelof slotted in at the left-back position, allowing Sofyan Amrabat to play in the middle of the park alongside Casemiro.

Ten Hag also explained after the game, as relayed by The Manchester Evening News reporter Samuel Luckhurst, that Mount’s substitution was pre-planned.

This means that the 24-year-old is still not up to the required level and is yet to gain sufficient match fitness to last an entire 90 minutes of football.

