Erik ten Hag gives cold and telling response when asked about Jadon Sancho



Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has refused to confirm that Jadon Sancho’s move to deactivate his Instagram account amidst their ongoing row is a positive indicator.

Ten Hag was questioned about Sancho following United’s 3-0 win against Crystal Palace at Old Trafford.

United emerged victorious courtesy of goals from Alejandro Garnacho, Casemiro and Anthony Martial.

The Sancho dispute with Ten Hag has of course dominated headlines in recent weeks and it was inevitable that the Dutchman would be asked about it.

He told Sky Sports, “I don’t talk about players who are not available.”

When questioned about Sancho’s now-deactivated Instagram handle and whether it helps improve the tense situation, Ten Hag simply said, “I don’t know, it’s up to him.”

The United boss praised Harry Maguire and Sofyan Amrabat for their brilliant displays against the Eagles.

He described Maguire as “very solid.”

Ten Hag remarked about Amrabat, “He’s a player that will give the team what they need. He gives quality, energy and a dynamic to the team.”

He took time to speak about Garnacho and explained why the Argentina international has not featured prominently after being named in the starting XI in United’s opening Premier League games vs. Wolves and Tottenham Hotspur.

Ten Hag indicated that Garnacho was “not good enough” when picked as a starter despite showing signs of his obvious talent and attacking ability.

He added, “You see always he [Garnacho] is a threat in the game even when he is not playing well.”

https://x.com/SkyFootball/status/1706782917685297178?s=20

Up next for United is Crystal Palace again at Old Trafford, this time in the Premier League. No doubt Ten Hag will be hoping for a similar showing.

