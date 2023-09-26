Erik ten Hag hosts barbecue for Man United players and their families



Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag held a barbecue for his players and their families at Carrington in an effort to foster unity within the team.

The event took place on Sunday, after United’s morale-raising win against Burnley.

The victory at Turf Moor relieved some of the pressure that was building on Ten Hag and the club following a run of three consecutive defeats at the hands of Arsenal, Brighton and Bayern Munich.

Chris Wheeler of The Daily Mail reports that the importance of staying united and sticking together was the main topic of the barbecue.

Ten Hag also took the opportunity to thank the close family members of his stars for their sacrifice and continued support.

It’s understood that the gesture was well received and appreciated by the players and their loved ones.

Wheeler adds, “The families were treated to what was described as a healthy barbecue, with a number of activities laid on for the children including a bouncy castle, face-painting and entertainers.”

“Ten Hag is said to have made his way around the room chatting with family members and thanking them for the sacrifices they make to help the players be at their best.”

The barbecue was planned for a number of weeks before the actual day.

This is not the first time such an occasion has taken place at United.

Just last month, club staff, the players and their families were treated to a fun-filled event at Old Trafford.

It seems that this is a tradition Ten Hag is keen on developing and enforcing as part of his reign at United.

