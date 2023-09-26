Erik ten Hag’s rotations work perfectly as Man United’s Carabao Cup defence starts in style



Manchester United began their defence of the Carabao Cup in style, trouncing fellow Premier League outfit Crystal Palace 3-0 at Old Trafford on Tuesday to advance to the fourth round of the competition.

Erik ten Hag made seven changes and played a heavily rotated team in the third-round encounter but the players put in quite the clinical display.

Alejandro Garnacho opened the scoring before Casemiro grabbed his fourth of the season to double the score. Anthony Martial grabbed the team’s third in the second half to put the tie to bed.

Rotations help ETH in multiple ways

Garnacho and Martial’s goals will do them a world of good, as both have started the season slowly. And Casemiro enjoyed his best game of the season so far.

The manager rotated so much for probably the first team during his United reign, thereby allowing his most dangerous players — Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford to get a rare night off.

The move paid dividends as all the players who were either low on confidence or were just returning from injury got minutes under their belt while impressing as well.

The fans wanted to see Sofyan Amrabat in action and he was almost like a metronome, knitting passes throughout the midfield, despite playing as the left-back.

Mason Mount, returning from injury, played a few delicious balls in the first half and it was his best 45 minutes in a United shirt, which will fill him with confidence.

Great for the bench players going forward

Harry Maguire has faced quite a lot of criticism in the early part of the campaign but he was quietly impressive as United kept their second consecutive clean sheet.

There were even minutes for forgotten man Donny van de Beek who came on for the first time since his injury at the start of the year.

Dan Gore made his first team debut while young guns Facundo Pellistri and Hannibal Mejbri all got valuable minutes under their belt in a game where United were rarely threatened.

United will face the same opposition at the weekend and it will not be as easy but Ten Hag will have a more confident bench to choose from.

