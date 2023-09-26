Fabrizio Romano pours cold water over news of Adrien Rabiot’s move to Manchester United

Manchester United transfer activity under Erik ten Hag has seen multiple midfield players join the ranks at Old Trafford.

Casemiro, Mason Mount and Christian Eriksen have signed permanent deals at the club with Sofyan Amrabat joining on a season-long loan this year.

Austrian international Marcel Sabitzer also spent the second half of the last campaign with United as Ten Hag continues to look for the perfect potion in his engine room.

Another player who has been widely linked with joining the aforementioned is Frenchman Adrien Rabiot.

Rabiot was close to a move to Manchester in the summer of 2022 but personal terms proved to be a stumbling block and Ten Hag eventually plumped for Real Madrid superstar Casemiro instead.

There were also further rumours in the recent transfer window but Rabiot remained a Juventus player.

As reported by The Peoples Person, United are still very much interested in acquiring the player but transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has since poured cold water over a potential deal.

Romano says rumours of a move to the Premier League are now wide off the mark for Rabiot, who has become a key player in Turin.

Furthermore, the Turin club are pushing for the World Cup winner to commit his future to the club, hoping Rabiot will extend his current contract.

“We’re once again seeing Adrien Rabiot linked with Premier League clubs, but honestly there is no truth to the rumours at all. There are no talks ongoing now, no decision will be made now.

Juventus are considering offering a new deal to Rabiot in the next months as he’s a key player for them, they really want Adrien to stay so I’m sure they will push for it,” says Romano.

Ten Hag is clearly an admirer of Rabiot and it wouldn’t be a surprise for United to go back in for the player if he doesn’t commit to staying in Italy.

The 28-year-old has shown his class at Juventus over the last two seasons after a turbulent spell in France with PSG.

However, as things stand, it looks as though he will likely stay put and United will have to do some convincing, should they reignite their interest in the midfielder.