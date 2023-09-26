Lautaro Martinez is Erik ten Hag’s “personal request” to improve Man United’s strikeforce



Despite strengthening up front during the summer transfer window, Manchester United are still not finding the back of the net with any real regularity.

They are the lowest goalscorers in the top nine, with only seven to their name currently with new signing Rasmus Hojlund yet to open his account in the Premier League.

The Dane has shown his quality but the manager was aware before his arrival that it would be foolish to burden the 20-year-old in his debut season and hence had asked for a proven goalscorer alongside him.

United still struggling to score goals

The club failed to back yet another manager and Ten Hag was forced to start Marcus Rashford upfront on his own where he struggled while Anthony Martial was his usual lackadaisical self.

Whether the club will help the manager in January remains to be seen with links emerging regarding a surprise raid for Porto’s experienced hitman Mehdi Taremi.

If not January, United are definitely expected to be in the market for a striker next summer and Fichajes have claimed that Inter Milan’s Lautaro Martinez could be the focus of a transfer raid from United.

The Argentine has started the new season in sensational form, scoring six goals in as many games while also producing two assists.

Last campaign, the World Cup winner had notched 28 goals and 11 assists in 57 games as the Nerazzurri reached the Champions League final.

It is well-known that the Milan side are not in the pink of financial health and are expected to sell at least a few assets next summer to balance the books like they did with Andre Onana this summer.

However, Martinez already has a fresh contract proposal from Inter and the player is still deliberating over it. If he does not accept, a sale is likely.

Lautaro Martinez could be the answer

“Lautaro Martínez has emerged as one of Manchester United’s big goals for next season, with the Argentine footballer from Inter Milan being a personal request from Dutch coach Erik Ten Hag.

“With a new renewal in the air, Lautaro Martínez’s future is by no means assured at Giuseppe Meazza beyond this summer, since the Italian team needs to sell several of its best men again to balance its accounts.

“Manchester United will seek to reach an agreement with Inter to acquire Martínez, having an offer in hand to continue in the Nerazzurri, which if rejected, could lead him to be one of the main protagonists of the next summer transfer market.”

The 26-year-old striker, who has a contract at Milan till 2026, is currently valued at €85 million as per Transfermarkt. Whether United can match that asking price is a question that will only be answered next summer.