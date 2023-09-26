Manchester United 3-0 Crystal Palace: Player Ratings



Manchester United beat Crystal Palace 3-0 at Old Trafford tonight. Here are our player ratings for the game.

(A score of 6 is around average)

Andre Onana 7- Back-to-back clean sheets after a chastening few games will do wonders for his confidence. Made two good saves from Mateta to preserve his clean sheet.

Diogo Dalot 7.5- Came back from a tough game against Burnley with an attacking clinic here. Assisted the first goal with an expert cut-back and was a nuisance in attack throughout.

Raphael Varane 7- A fine return to the starting XI for the Frenchman who slotted in like he never left and exuded calmness and confidence.

Harry Maguire 7- Crystal Palace were obliging opposition with their lack of attacking endeavour so this was a good game to come back for him. Still, made a crucial interception in the first half when the score was 0-0.

Sofyan Amrabat 8- Started as the left-back on his debut start but was absolutely everywhere with his endless running and stamina. Became a key part of the buildup instantly and was as good a full debut as he could have hoped. Good early signs for the signing, optimism for the future.

Casemiro 8.5- Last season’s pattern is repeating and the Brazilian is slowly playing himself back into form. Now United’s top scorer this season after a goal here. Assisted Martial’s goal with a fine cross at the back post.

Hannibal 7- Has firmly usurped Scott McTominay in the pecking order with another energetic performance. Can now be considered a genuine first-team midfield option instead of a fringe player.

Mason Mount 7.5- Added much-needed quality to the midfield missing in his absence. Broke United’s corner curse with a fine corner for Casemiro’s goal. Showed good flicks and touches. Fans will hope his half-time sub was precautionary.

Facundo Pellistri 6- Was an enterprising presence throughout with his dribbles and tricks but in a complete attacking performance, missed his chance to make his mark more emphatically. Needs to add end product to the excitement

Alejandro Garnacho 7.5- Scored United’s opener in what was a fine return to the first team after sitting out against Burnley.

Anthony Martial 7- Scored United’s third with a striker’s finish for United’s third in what will be huge for him mentality-wise. Still lacked a bit of hold-up and link-up play.

Substitutes:

Victor Lindelof 7- Secure defensively and such was the pace of the game that he found himself in the opposition box once where he could have scored had the ball stuck to his feet.

Jonny Evans 7- Started where he left off against Burnley with another calm performance. Almost scored for the second consecutive game from a corner.

Dan Gore 6.5- The game state allowed Erik ten Hag to hand Gore his first-team competitive debut as he came on for Amrabat. A testament to his amazing pre-season finally rewarded.

Donny van de Beek 6- Came from the wilderness when he was subbed on for Hannibal but wasn’t involved much besides his cute flicks and tricks at the edge of the box.

Rasmus Hojlund 6- Subbed late on and didn’t get much time to make an impact.

