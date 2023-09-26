“Perfect night”: Sofyan Amrabat reacts after stunning performance in win vs. Crystal Palace



Manchester United cruised to a 3-0 victory against Crystal Palace in the third round of the Carabao Cup this evening.

Goals from Alejandro Garnacho, Casemiro and Anthony Martial were enough to sink Palace, who never really got into the game or threatened United.

One of the stars of the match however was Sofyan Amrabat.

All the attention was on the midfielder as he finally made his debut in front of the Old Trafford faithful.

He initially started at left-back before being moved into the middle of the park after the break following Victor Lindelof’s introduction into the match.

In both positions before being substituted in the 60th minute, Amrabat was simply exceptional.

The Moroccan spoke to Sky Sports after the game and indicated that he had been waiting for a long time to play in front of the United fans.

He said on his display, “I think it was the perfect night. I dreamed of this as a kid.”

Amrabat was asked about his versatility and where he is best suited. He told Sky, “I play where I can help the team, even goalkeeper! I play for the badge.”

Asked if he feels he has hit the ground running, Amrabat said “I’m not at my best at the moment.”

He added, “I think it’s normal because of my pre-season and the injury. If you play games you will be stronger and better.”

https://x.com/SkySportsPL/status/1706781359950164069?s=20

That he came off so early indicates as the player alludes, that he is being slowly built up while he gains match sharpness.

Amrabat showed supporters what he can bring to the table and as the season progresses, his contributions will definitively be pivotal.

