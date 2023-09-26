Phil Jones gives major career update after leaving Manchester United playing career



The Manchester United squad underwent something of a culling this past summer transfer window as many long-serving players were let go.

The chief among them, in terms of time at the club, was Phil Jones, who finally departed the club as a free agent after a spell that promised so much initially was cut short in latter years due to injury problems.

Now, Jones has given his next big career update in a social media post.

The former United player shared pictures of himself in a classroom and United’s training ground as he revealed the holistic education he has now embarked upon.

Jones has enrolled in the Global Football Sport Directorship course with the PFA Business School, which would prepare him for front-office roles like Technical Director, Director of Football, and other executive-like positions.

Start of a new journey. Great to begin the global football sport directorship course with the PFA business school, learning new things about the game, whilst also continuing to push ahead with my A licence and badges at the club that gave me so much. Excited to get started. pic.twitter.com/a1SATTx4TP — Phil Jones (@PhilJones4) September 26, 2023

In addition, he is also in the process of doing his coaching badges.

He is close to securing the A licence for coaches with the help of United and holding a continental licence from UEFA will enable him to man the touchlines of a Premier League club in the future if he so desires.

Former teammates like Jesse Lingard, Tom Cleverley, and Timothy Fosu-Mensah were quick to congratulate him for his latest life update as he seeks to put a turbulent playing career behind him.

Stretching himself to both, on-pitch and off-the-pitch roles likely means that he will call it curtains on his playing career.

From the 2019-20 season till his departure from United, Jones managed to make only 13 appearances across four seasons as one injury after another never allowed him to get a continuous run in the team.

In the 2022/23 season, he didn’t manage to make even a single appearance as a career that was destined for stardom ended with a whimper.

Now he will hope to make his mark on the sidelines or in the front office with his new courses.