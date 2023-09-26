Sofyan Amrabat oozes class for Manchester United in 3-0 win against Crystal Palace



Manchester United beat Crystal Palace by three goals to nil in the third round of the Carabao Cup.

Goals from Alejandro Garnacho, Casemiro and Anthony Martial were enough to secure the win for United.

The Red Devils had 69% possession to Palace’s 31%.

Erik ten Hag’s men registered a total of 14 shots at goal, with seven being on target. In comparison, the Eagles managed 4 shots, but only two really worried Andre Onana.

United made 796 passes with a success rate of 90%.

Palace strung together 358 passes with a pass accuracy of 81%.

Ahead of the game, all eyes were on Sofyan Amrabat, who was making his Old Trafford debut following his loan move to the club from Fiorentina.

He initially started in the left-back role with Sergio Reguilon unavailable, before moving into midfield in the second half after Victor Lindelof was brought on.

Amrabat won 100% of his tackles during the 60 minutes he was on the pitch before being taken off for Dan Gore.

He successfully delivered 78 of the 81 passes he attempted, amassing an outstanding 96% pass accuracy to his name.

He tried to go long on six occasions. He came out on top five times as he was able to find his target.

The Moroccan had 91 touches of the ball.

Amrabat was imperious defensively, both from the backline and in the middle of the park.

The 27-year-old won five of the six duels he delved into. Amrabat was responsible for one of United’s 14 shots at the Palace goal.

He was a breath of fresh air for United and showed supporters what they had been missing prior to his arrival.

