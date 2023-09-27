David Moyes opens up on former Manchester United man Jesse Lingard’s move to Saudi Arabia

With the new season now firmly underway, players are settling into their new clubs after making their respective moves in the summer.

Former Manchester United attacker Jesse Lingard’s future has been subject of debate during the closed season, having left Nottingham Forest at the end of his contract.

Lingard has been training with West Ham in recent weeks, with former United boss David Moyes offering him the chance to keep his fitness up before finding a new club.

Moyes was reportedly open to the idea of signing Lingard but the 30-year-old has since become the latest player to be tempted by the Saudi Pro League.

Lingard has joined Steven Gerrard’s Al-Ettifaq in the Middle East and as reported by The Mirror, Moyes isn’t unhappy with his former player’s decision.

“No not at all (disappointed he has left for Saudi). I’m quite comfortable and more than relaxed with it,” he said.

The Hammers boss then insisted that Lingard was never a certainty to sign for the club in the summer and feels his side is well stocked in attacking areas.

“I think I’ve been indicating to you (the media) boys that we’re having to see what he’s going to do and how’s he going to be.

“We like Jesse a lot but I just don’t know if we need another player in the position he would probably play for us,” Moyes added.

Lingard’s career has stalled once more, after his successful loan spell with Moyes and West Ham in the 20w1/22 season looked to have given him a new lease of life.

Jesse officially left United at the end of that season but things didn’t quite go to plan at Forest and he left at the end of his twelve month deal.

The move to Saudi will offer Lingard an opportunity to revive his career under Gerrard’s tutelage with the former Liverpool man hoping to win a league title during his time in charge.