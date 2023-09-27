Former Manchester United Women star Abbie McManus announces retirement

Former Manchester United defender, Abbie McManus has announced her retirement from football on Wednesday after she broke her leg earlier in the year.

The 30-year-old won 18 caps for England and was part of the squad that won the SheBelieves Cup and reached the semi-finals of the World Cup in 2019.

She was a crucial part of United’s back line between 2019-21 following her arrival from Manchester City after 12 years of playing for the blue side of Manchester.

McManus was born and raised a United fan and made 16 appearances in the WSL for the club under Casey Stoney’s leadership.

She then went on loan to Tottenham Hotspur before signing for Leicester City.

During Leicester’s 5-0 dismantling of Sunderland in the Conti-cup in January of this year, McManus suffered a fractured leg and was predicted to be sidelined for three months.

The Foxes released her at the end of the 2022/23 season and now she has revealed the lasting impact of the injury that forced her off the field.

McManus said: “Since breaking my leg in January there has been many ups and downs, with the biggest down being I can’t kick a ball without pain. If you know me you can imagine the tears pouring down my face whilst writing this.”

She reflected on her dazzling career which spanned a number of clubs: “To achieve what I have done in my career is still all so crazy and a dream come true for me,” said McManus.”

“Winning everything domestically and representing England in a World Cup is something I will never forget.”

She concluded with a simple, yet inspiring message to the next generation: “If any little girl or boy is reading this, I want you to know if you want to be a footballer you can do anything you put your mind to.”

It is unclear what McManus plans to do now after hanging up her boots but considering her expertise, many will be calling for her to stay in football in some capacity.