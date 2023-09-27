International Reds: Several Man United players feature for their countries

A number of Manchester United players have been in action for their countries in the Women’s Nations League this past week.

Maya Le Tissier, Katie Zelem, Ella Toone and Mary Earps were all called up for the England Lionesses, who had a mixed start to their campaign.

They faced Scotland in their opening game, and beat their old rivals 2-1 at the Stadium of Light.

Zelem played a lovely long ball to pick out Lucy Bronze for England’s opening goal before Lauren Hemp doubled their lead.

Meanwhile, former Manchester United star, Kirsty Hanson gave Scotland hope in stoppage time at the end of the first half as she pulled one back.

On their second outing, the Lionesses battled against Sarina Wiegman’s former team, the Netherlands.

This time, the Lionesses were on the wrong end of a 2-1 score line in Utrecht.

As the visitors tried to play out from the back, the Netherlands pressed well and intercepted in the final third.

Though it looked like Van de Donk received the ball in an offside position the flag stayed down as she played it back to Martens who looped it over the retreating Earps.

It was just what the hosts deserved who had been the better side for the opening 35 minutes.

It woke England up who responded by hitting the woodwork.

In the second half the reigning European Champions found a way back as another former United player, Alessia Russo found the back of the net.

It was England who had the better chances after that but the Dutch keeper, Daphne van Domselaar, who has just signed for Aston Villa, pulled off some impressive saves to deny the Lionesses.

It was the hosts who snatched the tie in the dying moments of the game as Greenwood gave the ball away in the centre of the pitch.

Jansen made a good run and smashed it into the top corner.

Elsewhere, United’s new signing Gemma Evans and Hayley Ladd were part of the Wales squad who suffered a 5-1 defeat to Denmark in Cardiff.

They also suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat to Iceland last Friday in their Nations League group game.

It was better news for Spain who beat Sweden 3-2 last week in a thrilling match up.

They then smashed five past Switzerland with United’s Lucia Garcia getting on the scoresheet.

It will be a quick turnaround for the international Reds as the domestic season kicks off on Sunday, when United will travel to Villa for their opening WSL game.