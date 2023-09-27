Jadon Sancho’s disciplinary record and video game addiction hindering possible Borussia Dortmund return



Borussia Dortmund have reservations about coming back for embattled Manchester United star Jadon Sancho due to his poor disciplinary record and addiction to video games.

Sancho was banished from the United first team after refusing to apologise to Erik ten Hag.

The player of course put out a statement accusing his manager of lying and making him a scapegoat after being left out of the travelling squad that faced Arsenal earlier this month.

A recent report covered by The Peoples Person indicated that Sancho has been restricted from accessing all first-team areas. He has even been made to dine with the youth team until he issues an apology to Ten Hag.

It was relayed that his teammates have been drawn into the fight, with the likes of Marcus Rashford, Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw pleading with him to put away his pride and make amends with the coaching staff.

Sancho has so far refused to back down, and an end to the saga is still not within sight.

BILD reports that the 23-year-old’s former club, Borussia Dortmund have been keeping a close eye on the matter and are contemplating making a swoop for him.

There are problems however that are making the Bundesliga giants reluctant.

BILD explains, “Even during Sancho’s time in Dortmund, his discipline was always a topic of discussion internally. He was often late for training and after the games he often flew away in a private jet for a day or two.”

“But the biggest problem, which the bosses still believe, is that Sancho doesn’t sleep enough because he often plays on the console or computer at night until the early hours of the morning. A lifestyle that doesn’t fit the working-class mentality in the Ruhr area at all.”

As United were preparing to face Bayern Munich last week, Sancho was spotted by fans playing the new version of the popular FIFA game, EAFC 24.

Since then, other screengrabs have emerged of him playing the same game, sometimes very late into the night.

It’s understood that there is a feeling within Signal Iduna Park that Sancho’s propensity to stay up late at the expense of sleeping adequately to be fresh for training could cause unrest in the dressing room.

BILD further states that United’s asking price for the player could render a possible deal impossible to get over the line.

The Red Devils are not interested in a January loan deal as their preference would be to sell the forward completely.

United are said to want €60m for Sancho – a figure that is definitely out of Dortmund’s reach. There is also the issue of the mega wages that he earns at Old Trafford.

