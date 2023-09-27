Lisandro Martínez rated “best” in the world by national team-mate



Cristian Romero has described Lisandro Martínez as the best Argentine in the history of the Premier League and the best defender in the world.

Speaking to Prime Video Sport, the Spurs centre-back was asked to rank his top five Argentinian players in English football. He provided the following list:

Lisandro Martínez Alexis Mac Allister Enzo Fernández Sergio Aguero Osvaldo Ardiles

Romero considers Martínez at the top of his list due to him being the number one central defender in world football “by far.”

While it is a list that appears to be heavily influenced by the recency bias of Argentina’s World Cup win, it’s one which underscores just how impressive Martínez’s debut season in England was last year.

Martinez arrived from Ajax and after a difficult start, really came into his own and became quite the fan-favourite for his aggressiveness and ability with the ball at his feet.

The former Ajax man suffered a metatarsal injury towards the end of the season against Sevilla, however, which ruled him out for the remainder of the year.

The Argentine’s rehabilitation was successful and he returned to the first-team during Manchester United’s pre-season tour of America.

Nonetheless, Martínez has not begun this season in imperious fashion, appearing to still be suffering physical ramifications from his metatarsal injury.

He missed two games on the trot and fans will be hoping he can regain his form and once again become an ever-present part of the defence.

An analysis piece by The Peoples Person has explored this issue, offering suggestions for how Ten Hag can help his defensive starlet regain the form which saw Romero label him the best in his class.

It’s an improvement United fans will be desperate to see happen quickly.

