Man United’s Antony flying back to Manchester to clear his name with the police



Manchester United star Antony is on his way back to Manchester to try to clear his name with the Greater Manchester Police, according to a new report.

Antony has been given leave by United to resolve a situation in which charges have been brought against him by three women for domestic violence.

One of those claims has already been dropped.

The main allegations come from former partner Gabriela Cavallin, who has filed charges both in Manchester and Brazil for separate incidents.

The Sun snapped photos of Antony at São Paulo airport last night, “for flights to Spain then Manchester.”

The outlet claims he will then sit down with the Manchester police to try to prove his innocence and get the charges against him dismissed.

The Sun quotes a source as saying: “Antony is adamant he has done nothing wrong and wants to sit down with officers and let them ask him questions.

“He has nothing to hide and will hand over anything they want to see including his mobile phone.

“He wants to be exonerated as quickly as possible so he can get on with his football career again without any distractions.”

United could certainly do with the matter being resolved as quickly as possible given the lack of cover on the right wing.

Jadon Sancho is banished from the club by manager Erik ten Hag after a public spat, Mason Greenwood is on loan at Getafe after his own legal issues and Amad Diallo is injured.

This leaves Facu Pellistri as the only natural right winger available to Ten Hag pending the Brazilian’s return.