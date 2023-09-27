Manchester United’s Emma Watson suffers ACL injury on international duty

Manchester United midfielder, Emma Watson, has suffered an ACL injury whilst playing for Scotland on international duty.

The club confirmed earlier today that the 17-year-old talent is currently undergoing treatment and rehabilitation at Carrington with the support of United’s medical teams.

Watson had only just signed for Manchester United women in the summer and is yet to make her competitive debut for her new club.

The midfielder issued a statement about her injury and has adopted a positive attitude towards her recovery.

Watson said: “Last Thursday I had to face my biggest footballing fear!”

“Absolutely devastated but I’m fully focused and committed to my rehab to ensure I’m back better, fitter and stronger than before and as soon as possible,” she continued.

The news comes as a blow to both Watson and the rest of the squad as they continue preparations for the opening game of the WSL this weekend.

“Football is a journey full of highs and lows and I truly believe everything happens for a reason. This is a new challenge for me and I’m determined to smash every goal that United and I have set for the coming months,” she said.

She concluded by thanking the fans for their messages of support: “Thank you for all your kind words of encouragement and support. The comeback is on!”

ACL injuries have been a hotly discussed topic in the women’s game in the last few years due to an increase in their frequency.

Though research shows women are six times more likely to suffer these types of injury than men, more research is needed to determine how to protect players from them.

Players are typically sidelined for 12 months after sustaining an ACL injury but Watson will have plenty of support at United to help her get back to her best.