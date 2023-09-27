Manchester United have started contract extension talks with Erik ten Hag



Manchester United are finally showing offshoots of progress with two wins and clean sheets on the trot after a stuttering start in Erik ten Hag’s second season in charge of the club.

There were a lot of expectations put on the Dutchman’s shoulders after a terrific debut season where he handled tricky situations with authority while implementing his style all over the football club.

United also reclaimed their status as a Champions League club via a third-place finish while also winning their first piece of silverware in six seasons — the Carabao Cup.

New contract for ETH

However, the new season has brought its fair share of challenges including having to deal with Jadon Sancho, Antony’s major off-the-field problems and a debilitating injury situation.

Despite a slow start which has included four defeats in the first eight games in all competitions, the club seems to be happy with the manager and according to 90min, are set to begin contract extension talks.

The report insists that the initial plan was to offer a new contract post the 18-month period and that is exactly what is happening.

“Manchester United are planning to open talks over a new contract for manager Erik ten Hag, 90min understands. The Dutchman is contracted to United until June 2025 with the option to extend for a further year.

“But it’s understood that renewal talks were always pencilled in for around 18 months into the initial deal. The club’s hierarchy intend to continue with them and have already touched base with Ten Hag’s camp.”

The report further adds that despite the club being in the middle of a very protracted takeover, senior officials at the club are backing the manager with club CEO Richard Arnold proceeding with the contract renewal as part of his remit.

ETH deserves the backing

“Chief Executive Richard Arnold has been given autonomy over processes since his appointment and is attempting to proceed as normal with regards to contract renewals for players and staff.

“Marcus Rashford signed a new long-term contract over the summer and it’s understood Ten Hag is now in line for talks. Arnold and John Murtough are understood to be very happy with Ten Hag and continue to give him their full backing.”

This is a good sign especially since the British media are attacking Ten Hag with mischievous reports as soon as a result goes bad or the next controversy hits.

Fans trust the Dutch manager and want to see the club backing him and a new contract will once again reiterate to the players who the boss is at Old Trafford.

