Manchester United to take on Newcastle United in Round 4 of the Carabao Cup



In a repeat of last season’s Carabao Cup final, Manchester United will take on Newcastle United in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup.

The Magpies qualified after dumping out Manchester City on Wednesday. The game will be played in the week following October 30.

There were 12 Premier League clubs and six from the EFL and United have secured yet another home tie against a difficult opposition.

United vs Newcastle

Newcastle will be high on confidence after dumping out the Premier League champions and Ten Hag’s team will have to be in top form to progress further in the competition.

Both Liverpool and Chelsea got favourable draws while Arsenal will take on fellow Premier League side West Ham United in a tricky tie.

United began their defence of the trophy with a convincing 3-0 win against Crystal Palace on Tuesday despite manager Erik ten Hag ringing in the changes.

It was good to see top stars enjoy a night off while the reserve players got more minutes in the tank which will result in a fitter, more competitive squad.

Alejandro Garnacho opened the scoring before Casemiro grabbed his fourth of the season to double the score. Anthony Martial grabbed the team’s third in the second half to put the tie to bed.

United will be hoping to defend their crown, which they won in the manager’s first season in charge but it will not be easy.

Another huge test for ETH and team

The team have not had the best of starts this season and the manager will be hoping to get more players back from injury by then.

His key stars also need to regain their form if United are to beat Newcastle who will be eager to exact revenge after their Wembley humbling earlier this year.

United are six-time winners of the competition.

It marked an end to United’s six-year trophy drought and the Dutchman will not be taking this trophy lightly as he seeks to keep the winning habit alive in the players.