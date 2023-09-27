Rumours of Serge Gnabry’s potential move to Manchester United emphatically dismissed



Manchester United are linked to thousands of players every transfer window and even during the season.

Most of the time, they are iffy at best and don’t lead to anywhere substantial.

One such rumour appears to be of Bayern Munich’s Serge Gnabry potentially moving to Old Trafford.

Abend Zeitung, a German outlet, has emphatically dismissed these rumours as “regurgitated content”, saying that Gnabry is going nowhere.

They add further credibility to their claim by using statements from the manager and the player himself.

“There were a lot of rumours circulating, even last year – maybe too many but no one has spoken to me directly in the last two years, so I’m relaxed,” they quoted Gnabry as saying on the Asia tour this summer.

Head Coach Thomas Tuchel has also stressed the importance of the German forward, saying “you can be very happy when Serge is in the team”.

The links could have originated from the recent scenario at the Bavarians, where Gnabry lost his undisputed starter status after the arrival of Harry Kane.

Alongside Leroy Sane and Jamal Musiala, their attack has been thriving.

They sit at the top of the table, having scored 18 goals in just five games, including a 7-0 drubbing of VFL Bochum where Kane registered a hattrick.

Gnabry has played only 36% of all available minutes after three Bundesliga games and has yet to register a goal or an assist.

Still, it seems like there would be no reintroduction to English football for the German who was on the verge of breaking through at Arsenal before making a name for himself in Germany.

