Steve Bruce praises Harry Maguire on his return to Manchester United first team

Manchester United’s defence of the Carabao Cup got off to a solid start last night (Tuesday), with a 3-0 victory against Crystal Palace at Old Trafford.

It was perfect night for Erik ten Hag, who was able to give minutes to players in need of match sharpness, on top of a clean sheet and three well-worked goals.

Harry Maguire completed 90 minutes in his first start of the season and will be happy with his night’s work after being largely untroubled by the Palace front line.

The defender has been the subject of huge media attention since losing the armband to Bruno Fernandes in the summer and is no doubt fighting for his place in the United side.

Former United captain Steve Bruce has recently offered support to the England man and did so once more before and after last night’s game.

As reported by The Daily Mail, Bruce believes social media has played a key role in Maguire’s current situation and was pleased to see him get some minutes under his belt yesterday.

“It’s good to see him on the pitch as he hasn’t started. It’s really difficult situation for him because this criticism is coming from where?

“I can’t see it from the stands, not sure where it escalates but maybe social media. It’s very rare fans here get on top of anybody’s back, they never single out an individual, I don’t think it generates from stadium, maybe social media is the key to it all,” said Bruce.

Bruce continued by saying despite the odd mistake, Maguire hasn’t let United down since he joined the club and has proven himself as a very good player.

“He (Maguire) has never let anybody down, I don’t think he has let Man United down, of course he has made a few mistakes and the odd own goal, he has made mistakes, he is a centre-back but over the years has proved to be a very good player,” he added.

Furthemore, Bruce claims that Maguire would be a sure starter in most sides in the Premier League.

“Lets not forget he is a very good player who would probably walk into most premier league teams,” he said.

Maguire will certainly be happy with his performance last night and will hope it can serve as building block for him to regain some form, going into the heart of the new season.

United entertain Palace once more at the weekend, with Roy Hodgson’s side visiting Old Trafford for the Premier League fixture on Saturday.