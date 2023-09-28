Antony’s ex-girlfriend Gabriela Cavallin to discuss assault claims with UK police next week

Gabriela Cavallin, the ex-girlfriend of Manchester United winger Antony, is set to be interviewed by detectives in the UK next week over her assault claims against the Brazilian footballer.

The Mirror report that Cavallin will fly to the UK next week to elaborate on her claims that the Man United winger assaulted her on four separate occasions between June 2022 and May this year.

Two of the alleged incidents are claimed to have taken place in the UK, with both British and Brazilian police investigating the 22 year old’s accusations against her former partner.

Having been in Brazil since the beginning of September, Antony flew back to the UK as he looks to clear his name with the Greater Manchester Police, The Peoples Person reported yesterday.

Antony confirmed that he is ready to fully cooperate with the police in an effort to prove his innocence and see the charges against him dropped.

According to The Sun, the 23 year old is prepared to answer any questions that the police may have for him as well as hand over any device, including his mobile phone.

Brazilian police cleared Antony to travel to the UK after he was deemed to have fully cooperated with them.

They added that they do not require any further information from the player.

Following the release of assault allegations by Cavallin and two other women, United decided by way of a mutual agreement with the player that Antony would not return to the club until further notice.

Antony has also been excluded by Brazil from their upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

Since the allegations against Antony surfaced, one of the three women accusing him of assault has decided to drop her case against the player.

The United winger has also appeared on Brazilian television in an attempt to defend himself against the accusations.