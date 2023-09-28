Everton interested in loan move for Harry Maguire in January



Manchester United have now kept two clean sheets on the trot after a stuttering start to the campaign which saw them let in 14 goals in five games.

To make matters worse, last season’s talismans Lisandro Martinez and Casemiro were not performing to their potential while Raphael Varane had suffered yet another injury.

Victor Lindelof has also struggled and it makes sense as to why Erik ten Hag had wanted to bring in another centre-back in the summer.

United’s defensive struggles

Instead, the club decided to bring in Jonny Evans on a one-year deal and while the Northern Irishman has done well, he is not a long-term solution.

United’s struggles with regards to bringing in another defender was mainly down to Harry Maguire, who refused to leave unless a payoff amount was agreed which jeopardized his move to West Ham United.

That led to moves for Kim Min-jae, Benjamin Pavard, and Jean-Clair Todibo breaking down but United are certainly looking at strengthening at the back whether in January or next summer.

The former skipper did well against Crystal Palace but it is safe to say that the manager does not see him as a viable option moving forward.

And limited opportunities to play will hamper his chances of making the England squad for the European Championships, something Three Lions manager Gareth Southgate has already alluded to.

Keeping these in mind, Fichajes have now claimed that Everton are interested in a move for the 30-year-old during the January transfer window.

“Manchester United centre-back, Harry Maguire, is a player who would fit well in Everton’s current situation, which needs to strengthen its defense.

Everton could come back for Maguire in January

“Although he is not in Erik ten Hag’s plans at United, Gareth Southgate has warned Maguire that he needs to play regularly to be considered for Euro 2024. A move to Everton could provide him with the opportunity he needs, at least temporarily.”

The Toffees were linked with a move for Maguire in the summer as well but they could not match United’s asking price and that is unlikely to change in January as well.

That could mean a loan deal with the club from Merseyside paying most of the centre-back’s wages and Ten Hag could be open to such an arrangement.

A loan will help Maguire get some much-needed game time with Everton struggling at the start of the season and could put him on the shop window should he excel out there.

