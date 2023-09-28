From Spain: Barcelona monitoring the situations of Man United’s Anthony Martial and Jadon Sancho



La Liga giants Barcelona are reportedly keeping tabs on Manchester United pair Jadon Sancho and Anthony Martial.

A report covered by The Peoples indicated that Barca are interested in Sancho with a view to possibly making a loan move for the player in January.

This is amidst the Englishman’s current troubles at Old Trafford.

Sancho was of course banned from the first team following his defiant refusal to apologise to Erik ten Hag.

This is after the 23-year-old put out a statement that strongly refuted his manager’s claims that he was dropped from the travelling squad that faced Arsenal on September 3 due to poor training performances.

So far, Sancho has missed games against Brighton, Bayern Munich, Burnley and more recently, Crystal Palace in the Carabao Cup.

After the Palace clash, Ten Hag told journalists that it’s up to Sancho to decide whether a return to the senior squad is possible – indicating that all the forward needs to do is issue an apology for his actions.

Sancho has so far refused to back down, effectively putting his United future in jeopardy. Rival clubs have become alert to the developing situation.

According to Mundo Deportivo, the Three Lions international is not the only United player on Barcelona’s radar.

Martial is also admired by the Blaugrana.

In the face of their financial struggles, the Catalan club have been forced to be inventive in the way they go about their transfer business.

Xavi’s side have decided to prioritise loan signings and players who have been deemed surplus to requirements at their clubs. Sancho certainly fits this profile. Martial could also fall in the same category if United decide to sign another striker next summer.

It has not been lost on Barca that Martial is no longer a guaranteed starter at Old Trafford after Rasmus Hojlund’s arrival and this could give them the opportunity to swoop in for the Frenchman.

