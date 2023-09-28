Fuming Fulham supporters slam club for expensive home tickets against Man United



Fulham supporters have been left angry and bitterly disappointed by the club’s move to significantly increase ticket prices for their home game against Manchester United.

Fulham are set to host United at Craven Cottage on Saturday November 4.

The clash kicks off at 12.30pm.

The Daily Mail reports that Fulham have raised the price of tickets for the affair by a huge margin – an act that has left fans of the London outfit vexed.

Last time United were hosted by Marco Silva’s men, the highest priced ticket stood at £100. This is now valued at £160.

The Mail notes that it initially cost £35 to sit in the family area at Craven Cottage. This price has now risen to £67 for the cheapest option.

Ticket prices for juniors, that is people under the age of 18, range between £31 to a whopping £80.

The Fulham Supporters Trust released a statement criticising the club for their decision, which will limit fans’ ability to cheer on their team and support them against Erik ten Hag’s men.

The statement read, “The prices for the Riverside Stand are the highest we have ever seen for individual matchday sales and are likely to be financially out of reach for many of those who hold club membership.”

“We continue to have concerns that club members, including concessions, are being priced out of attending games. There seems to be a marked increase in matchday ticket prices across London clubs in particular and we will continue to monitor how Fulham compare against our peers.”

“Matchday ticket pricing will be an agenda item for our October meeting with the club.”

Expectedly fans also took to social media to express their outrage. United’s travelling support will also have been hit by the hike in prices in one of the most expensive grounds in the country.

