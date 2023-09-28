Jonny Evans thought top-flight career was over, grateful for Manchester United opportunity



There was plenty of optimism over the business that Manchester United had conducted during the summer transfer window with four permanent arrivals and two loan signings.

The signing that surprised fans was the one-year contract that was given to Jonny Evans after he impressed Erik ten Hag during training and pre-season.

With four centre-backs already at the club, it was expected that the former United academy graduate would not be getting too many chances but was rather brought in as an emergency cover.

Evans has enjoyed a fine start to his second innings at United

However, the 35-year-old has ended up featuring in three games already this season amid the injury crisis at the club, even going on to start a game.

That looked unlikely after his second debut at the club where he was partly responsible for the two goals that Arsenal scored in injury time to win the game.

However, the Northern Ireland international has since gone on to impress the manager with his effortless display against Burnley in the Premier League, a game where he grabbed an assist and even got on the score-sheet, only for the goal to be chalked off by VAR.

United kept a clean sheet and he emerged as a substitute against Crystal Palace, helping United keep another clean sheet, earning plaudits from fans and pundits alike who did not see such commanding performances coming from him.

When posed a question as to whether he thought any of this was possible after enduring an injury-hit season with Leicester City last time around during which the Foxes ended up getting relegated, Evans answered that he thought his career was winding down and that he would now have to battle to get a contract from the lower divisions.

“No, definitely not,” Evans was quoted as saying by 90min. “It’s not a case of winding down. I think sort of people’s careers trajectories kind of end up that way and it’s very difficult for a club when you’re 35 years old to sort of take a chance on you.

“I had a lot of injury problems last year as well, so for the club to do that and sort of see the value in me I’m very grateful to be given the opportunity.”

Evans grateful to ETH and United for giving him the opportunity

“For a 35-year-old, I suppose to come back in – they wanted me to come back in and provide cover – not many people get to do that. I know it’s going be a big challenge but, you know, hopefully, it’s one that I can sort of take on.

“I feel like it’s one that was perfect for me at this stage of my career.”

Evans certainly has a lot left in the tank, as can be witnessed from his displays and apart from his on-field displays, he has plenty to contribute off the field as well.

He has won a lot at this club, has the experience and know-how to deal with immense pressure, and is a model professional to boot. Evans can be a great asset to have in the dressing room which has young superstars with impressionable minds.

