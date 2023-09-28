Light at the end of the tunnel for Manchester United’s injured players



Back-to-back wins will have lifted the morale at Manchester United who are preparing to take on Crystal Palace in the Premier League at home on Saturday

United had comprehensively beaten the Eagles in midweek in the Carabao Cup third-round game despite manager Erik ten Hag making plenty of changes.

While a few changes were made to give rest to key players, a few were forced due to injury and illness. And the manager is hopeful a few will be back for the weekend game.

Three players to be assessed ahead of Saturday

As per The Manchester Evening News, Sergio Reguilon, who was ill even before the Burnley game last week, has not trained at Carrington with the club trying to curb the spread of the infection.

Both Scott McTominay and Christian Eriksen were supposed to be involved against the Eagles in the Carabao Cup but were taken ill before the game. All three will be assessed ahead of Saturday’s encounter.

Interestingly, Lisandro Martinez is said to be having difficulties with the injury he had suffered last season and he has since missed the last two games.

However, with Raphael Varane back in contention and with Jonny Evans and Harry Maguire enjoying decent outings, there might not be a need to risk his involvement for Saturday.

“Lisandro Martinez is still suffering from soreness in his right foot, having fractured a metatarsal bone against Sevilla in April. Martinez has missed the last two games but United sources insist his injury is not major.”

“Martinez could also be back this weekend but the return of Raphael Varane from injury leaves manager Erik ten Hag with four centre-backs to select from.”

Mainoo, Amad nearing return

As for long-term absentees, there is light at the end of the tunnel for academy graduates Kobbie Mainoo and Amad Diallo, both of whom suffered injuries during pre-season.

United have suffered in midfield in Mainoo’s absence and it goes on to show why the manager rates him so highly.

“Kobbie Mainoo’s comeback from an ankle injury could come after the October internationals to allow him sufficient recovery time.

“Amad is also expected to be available again once United’s season resumes after next month’s internationals.”



The Ivory Coast international’s return will add another option on the right wing with Ten Hag crying out for a left-footed player to take up the mantle.