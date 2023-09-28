Man United want Federico Chiesa as Jadon Sancho replacement “as early as January”



Manchester United have identified Juventus star Federico Chiesa as their ideal replacement for embattled forward Jadon Sancho.

This comes amidst uncertainty over Sancho’s future at United.

The 23-year-old has been training with the youth team as his row with Erik ten Hag continues.

Sancho issued a statement effectively branding his manager a liar for claiming he was not included in the matchday squad against Arsenal on September 3 due to poor training performances.

When asked to apologise to his manager, the Englishman refused.

He has not played a part in subsequent clashes vs. Brighton, Bayern Munich, Burnley and Crystal Palace in the Carabao Cup.

After the Palace game, Ten Hag informed reporters that it’s up to Sancho to decide how his future pans out.

It remains unclear whether the former Borussia Dortmund will ever play for United again. At the moment, a resolution does not appear to be forthcoming.

According to Calciomercato via SportWitness, it appears United are already looking ahead, well beyond Sancho.

The Red Devils have reportedly earmarked Chiesa as the perfect alternative to come in and have the impact Sancho never really had at Old Trafford.

It’s understood that the 20-time English champions want Chiesa “as early as January, ” even though there is an acceptance that it will be difficult to get a deal over the line during the winter transfer window.

Juventus are not prepared to take anything less than €60m for their star forward.

The Serie A giants are said to be keen on keeping the player and are already plotting to hand him a contract extension so as to ward off interest from admirers such as United.

Chiesa earns around €5m per year in Turin. Juventus’ plan is to extend his contract on the same terms until 2026, with a view to rewarding him with an improved financial package later on.

A meeting between the Old Lady and the 25-year-old’s agent is expected in the coming weeks to try and reach a compromise.

SportWitness note that there is also a chance that United have been dragged into the situation by people acting on Chiesa’s behalf, in an attempt to secure a bigger payday for the Italy international.

It certainly wouldn’t be the first time that United have been used in such a manner.

