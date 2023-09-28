Man United’s Casemiro and Diogo Dalot named in official Carabao Cup third round starting XI



Manchester United duo Casemiro and Diogo Dalot have been named in the Carabao Cup third round XI.

This comes after United’s 3-0 win against Crystal Palace at Old Trafford.

Goals from Alejandro Garnacho, Casemiro himself and Anthony Martial were enough to secure the win and send the Red Devils through to the next round where they will face Newcastle.

United beat the Magpies at Wembley last season to win the trophy. No doubt Erik ten Hag will be hoping for a repeat of the same.

Beyond the goal, Casemiro was sensational. He also registered an assist for Martial’s goal and United’s third of the match against the Eagles.

The Brazilian looks to be returning to his best after a slow start to the season. He seemed fitter and more commanding on Tuesday, which can only be good news to Ten Hag and United supporters.

He was defensively sound and bossed the midfield. Even more promising is he seemed to strike a solid partnership with Sofyan Amrabat and Hannibal Mejbri in the middle of the park.

Like Casemiro, Dalot was also impressive vs. Palace.

The Portuguese defender is currently the only fit full-back on United’s books, with the likes of Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia and Sergio Reguilon all out with different injuries.

Dalot has stepped up massively and ensured the absences of his colleagues have not been profoundly felt.

As well as being defensively adept, Dalot was also brilliant going forward. He put in some good crosses inside the box that were begging to be finished.

In fact, it was his cut-back to Garnacho that enabled United to take the lead and take control of the game.

