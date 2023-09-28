Man United’s upheaval of the academy continues with revamp of recruitment department



Manchester United have continued their overhaul of the academy in the latest round of staff changes in the recruitment department.

Since Erik ten Hag’s arrival, greater emphasis has been placed on the academy and youth teams after years of neglect by the Dutchman’s predecessors.

Ten Hag made it clear that only the best talent will make it under him.

The United boss reiterated this once again after his side’s 3-0 win against Crystal Palace in the Carabao Cup.

When asked about his decision to give opportunities to the likes of Hannibal Mejbri and Dan Gore, Ten Hag said, “With me you don’t get the opportunity, you have to deserve it!”

A report covered by The Peoples Person detailed a process which involved a “mini clear-out” of multiple coaches at the academy level.

If a subsequent report by Training Ground Guru is anything to go by, the rebuilding of the backroom staff remains ongoing, this time in the scouting and recruitment department.

“Manchester United have made a number of changes to their Academy scouting and recruitment department as they beef up their UK operations following Brexit,” the outlet says.

“There have been a number of departures from the department, including Lead Academy Scout Ronnie Cusick, who had worked for United since January 2017, and Dave Bailey, who had been with them since July 2017 and focused on recruitment in the North West.”

Bailey has returned to his former club, Blackpool, and taken up the role of Head of Academy Recruitment.

Luke Fedorenko, who is United’s current Head of Academy Recruitment, is understood to have informed Old Trafford staff of a number of key appointments made in crucial positions.

As per Training Ground Guru, Ben McFarlan takes on a new role as Academy Technical Scout. In this capacity, he will mainly be involved in managing video content and assisting in the scouting of players between 13 and 16.

Connor Hunter takes over as Lead 13 to 16 National Scout. Hunter will work hand in hand with Jamahl Jarrett who will assume the role of a Phase Scout managing the South region.

Stephen Ajewole has become a 17 to 20 Phase Scout. He was previously United’s Lead Phase Scout for South.

Finally, Stephen Tierney will move on to the job of Lead 9 to 14 Scout. Tierney will be tasked with managing the recruitment of young footballers between the ages of 9 and 14, incoming trial players and taking charge of Emerging Talent events.

Training Ground Guru adds that the Red Devils are expected to appoint a new Head of Local Recruitment very soon. This post was previously occupied by Fedorenko.

