Manchester United defender Harry Maguire pictured with boxer Tommy Fury

Manchester United’s turbulent start to the new campaign took another step in the right direction on Tuesday night with the Carabao Cup win against Crystal Palace, at Old Trafford.

The victorious start to the cup defence also marked the first start of the season for under-fire defender Harry Maguire.

Maguire performed well on his return to the first team and will be desperate to build on the display in the coming weeks.

The former United captain has also been enjoying his down-time and was pictured sharing a boxing ring with Tommy Fury ahead of the midweek game.

As reported by The Daily Star the unlikely duo caught up during Fury’s preparations for his upcoming fight against YouTube sensation, KSI.

The image caused a stir on social media with fans wondering how the pair crossed paths.

“This is the most random duo ever,” said one Twitter user, with another adding “This is so random, wtf.”

Tommy Fury was with Harry Maguire in training, KSI is definitely winning now 😭 pic.twitter.com/jwGCvYaIQU — KSI NEWS (@ksinews_) September 26, 2023

It remains a mystery as to exactly why Maguire was with the fighter but Tommy’s brother Tyson is an avid United fan, which may have played a part in the unlikely link-up.

Fury takes to the ring on October 14 and will hope to continue his winning streak after beating KSI’s YouTube rival, Jake Paul, in his previous bout.

After knocking out Palace, Maguire will be hoping he has done enough to earn himself a place in Erik ten Hag’s plans as he attempts to regain some form and confidence, on the pitch.

The 30-year-old has found himself way down the pecking order at Old Trafford and is fighting to save United career.

Roy Hodgson’s men are in town once more on Saturday, with the Eagles travelling back to Manchester for the Premier League fixture.