Mason Greenwood registers assist for Getafe vs. Athletic Bilbao in first start after 613 days



Manchester United loanee Mason Greenwood registered an assist for Getafe in their 2-2 draw against Athletic Bilbao in La Liga.

Greenwood came off the bench in Getafe’s last two fixtures, but Jose Bordalas saw fit to hand the player his first start against Bilbao.

With the opposition a goal up, Greenwood’s assist for Gaston Alvarez helped restore parity.

Bilbao went a man down after Oihan Sancet was sent off by the referee, but that did not stop them from taking the lead again, this time through Inaki Williams.

Greenwood’s side however battled hard and grabbed another equalizer courtesy of Juanmi Latasa.

The Englishman played all 90 minutes and seems to be slowly getting back to his best level after a long period on the sidelines.

Greenwood’s start against Getafe was his first in a competitive match in 613 days since his last for United on January 22, 2022, in a 1-0 win against West Ham.

Since the 21-year-old’s arrival at Coliseum Alfonso Pérez, the Spanish outfit have won one game, lost one and drawn one.

As they prepare to face Villareal on Saturday, Greenwood will undoubtedly be hoping to keep his place in Bordalas’ starting XI.

During the time he was on the pitch vs. Bilbao, the Carrington academy graduate registered 48 touches of the ball.

He had an 80% pass accuracy to his name and made two key passes.

The forward successfully delivered four of his 10 crossing attempts. He tried to ping a long ball twice and found his intended target on all two occasions.

Greenwood created one big chance.

He was poor defensively. He won none of his eight duels either on the ground or aerially. He also failed to make a tackle and managed one interception.

(Stats obtained from Sofascore)

