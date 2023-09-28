The longer Jadon Sancho stays away from first team, the more his appeal drops



Manchester United look to be on the right track again after securing back-to-back wins along with registering two clean sheets.

The injury situation is also clearing up while key personnel got some rest after manager Erik ten Hag ringed in the changes against Crystal Palace in the Carabao Cup third round.

While the clouds of doom appear to be clearing slowly but surely, the Jadon Sancho situation continues to irk the manager and the club.

Sancho-ETH tussle

The winger has refused to apologise after putting out a social media statement accusing the manager of making him a scapegoat and giving preferential treatment to Antony.

All the manager asked for was more commitment in training but instead the player has been spotted playing EA FC 24 late into the night while arriving late to training.

He has since been banished from the first team while he has been forced to eat with the academy players and is not allowed to access first-team facilities.

The PFA even got involved trying to foster a temporary truce while Sancho’s England colleagues have tried to explain to the winger about apologising and moving on.

Now as per i News, the player’s camp is concerned with the 23-year-old’s activities and how it could hamper a chance to leave in January or potentially next summer.

It is clear that the manager will not reinstate Sancho until he tenders an unconditional apology and the longer the England international stays away from the first team, the less his demand will be.

Sancho’s camp worried about demand for winger

Incidentally, his former club Borussia Dortmund removed themselves from the queue citing concerns about his personality and inability to adhere to timings.

“But clubs need to see something that would encourage them to bring him to their club. Talent alone won’t get him a move to another top team.

“We are aware of how this all looks for him, and the longer United leave him in the cold, the lower his appeal drops,” an insider was quoted as telling the outlet.

United are backing Ten Hag and looks like it will be a bitter ending for Sancho, whose transfer promised a lot but ended up being yet another debacle.