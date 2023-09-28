

Nigerian striker and Manchester United target Victor Osimhen may be on his way out of Napoli with a host of Premier League clubs on red alert.

The 24-year-old appears to have fallen out with his club after spearheading their successful title charge last term.

He scored 26 league goals to help bring the Scudetto back to Naples for the first time in 30 years.

Osimhen has now deleted all posts that contain references to Napoli from his Instagram account, indicating that the player may be desperate to leave the club.

This came in the aftermath of two clips uploaded the club’s official social media team, apparently mocking the striker for missing a penalty against Bologna, going viral on social media over the weekend.

In a statement issued by his representative, Roberto Calenda, as Sky Sports reports, the Nigerian has threatened to sue the club, saying:

“A video mocking Victor was first made public and then, but now belatedly, deleted. A serious fact that causes very serious damage to the player and adds to the treatment that the boy is suffering in the last period between media trials and fake news.”

“We reserve the right to take legal action and any useful initiative to protect Victor,” he added.

It is not clear what exact treatment Calenda is referring to. However, Osimhen had a touchline spat with coach Rudi Garcia in the Bologna game, after getting subbed off.

Osimhen was one of the hottest properties on the market in the summer, but talk of a transfer was put to rest as Napoli appeared set to offer him a two-year extension on improved terms.

With the transfer window having now closed, contract talks have fallen through, perhaps adding to the frustration felt by the player.

For now, Osimhen remains contracted with Napoli, but there is the sense that interested clubs may come knocking in January when the transfer window reopens.

On United’s part, there is no indication of whether or not Erik ten Hag is still interested in the lanky hitman, having just invested heavily in bringing Rasmus Hojlund to Manchester.



But next summer might be a different tale and with the Dane still young, a powerhouse striker could be just what Ten Hag needs and Osimhen certainly fits the bill. Whether United can afford the striker is a different question altogether.